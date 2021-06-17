 Skip to main content
Showtimes
Showtimes

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 1:30 2:00 4:15 4:45 7:00 7:30 9:30 1:00

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 1:15 4:10 6:45 9:15

12 Mighty Orphans 1:05 4:05 6:45 9:30

Queen Bee 1:30 4:10 6:35 9:00

In the Heights 1:00 1:45 4:15 6:30 7:30 9:30

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 1:10 1:40 4:00 4:30 6:40 7:10 9:25 9:55

Spirit Untamed 1:35 4:25 6:35 9:50

Cruella 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:20

A Quiet Place Part II 1:20 1:50 4:20 4:50 6:50 7:25 9:00 9:50

Wrath of Man 1:05 4:05 6:50 9:10

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 3:30 4:15 6:15 7:00 9:00 9:40

In the Heights 3:00 6:15 9:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 7:15 9:35

In the Heights 7:30 

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 7:00 9:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 7:15

In the Heights 7:30 9:15

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 7:00

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

In the Height 6:30 9:45

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 6:40 9:20

12 Mighty Orphans 6:30 9:20

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 6:35 9:25

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6:45 9:15

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

In the Heights 6:30 9:20

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 6:40 9:30

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6:50 9:00

krullcinemas.com

Breaking News