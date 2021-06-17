Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 1:30 2:00 4:15 4:45 7:00 7:30 9:30 1:00
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 1:15 4:10 6:45 9:15
12 Mighty Orphans 1:05 4:05 6:45 9:30
Queen Bee 1:30 4:10 6:35 9:00
In the Heights 1:00 1:45 4:15 6:30 7:30 9:30
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 1:10 1:40 4:00 4:30 6:40 7:10 9:25 9:55
Spirit Untamed 1:35 4:25 6:35 9:50
Cruella 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:20
A Quiet Place Part II 1:20 1:50 4:20 4:50 6:50 7:25 9:00 9:50
Wrath of Man 1:05 4:05 6:50 9:10
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 3:30 4:15 6:15 7:00 9:00 9:40
In the Heights 3:00 6:15 9:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 7:15 9:35
In the Heights 7:30
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 7:00 9:45
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 7:15
In the Heights 7:30 9:15
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
In the Height 6:30 9:45
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 6:40 9:20
12 Mighty Orphans 6:30 9:20
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 6:35 9:25
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6:45 9:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
In the Heights 6:30 9:20
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 6:40 9:30
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6:50 9:00