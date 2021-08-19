 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Showtimes
0 Comments

Showtimes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

The Night House 1:30 4:35 7:05 8:00 9:55

Reminiscence 2:00 5:00 8:00

The Protege 1:50 4:30 7:15 9:55

Paw Patrol: The Movie 1:00 1:30 3:45 4:15 7:00 9:25

Free Guy 1:45 4:20 7:00 7:45 9:40

Respect 1:00 3:25 6:40 9:20

Don't Breath 2 1:50 4:24 6:55 9:50

The Suicide Squad 1:00 4:00 6:55 9:50

Jungle Cruise 1:05 3:55 6:50 9:40

Stillwater 1:25 4:10 6:45 9:30

Old 6:40 9:55

Space Jam: A New Legacy 1:25 4:15

The Boss Baby: Family Business 1:05 4:10

The Forever Purge 1:15 4:05 7:15 9:45

F9: The Fast Saga 6:45 9:50

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:00 6:30 9:00

The Night House 3:45 6:30 9:15

The Protege 4:00 6:45 9:30

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Reminiscence 7:00 9:45

Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:45 9:00

Free Guy 7:15 9:50

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Reminiscence 7:00 9:45

Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:45 9:00

Free Guy 7:15 9:50

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Reminiscence 7:00 9:45

Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:45 9:00

Free Guy 7:15 9:50

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Reminiscence 6:30 9:15

Free Guy 6:35 9:20

The Protege 6:35 9:20

Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:40 9:15

Don't Breath 2 6:45 9:05

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Jungle Cruise 6:30 9:15

The Suicide Squad 6:40 9:30

Free Guy 6:55 9:15

krullcinemas.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
New Movies
Weekender

New Movies

'FREE GUY' (Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News