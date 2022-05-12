 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 10:00 11:00

The Harbinger of Things to Come 7:00

Memory 4:30 9:55

The Bad Guys 5:00 7:30 9:55

Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 4:35 7:15 9:45

Fantastic Beast: The Secrets of Dumbledore 3:50 7:05

Father Stu 4:00 7:00 

Ambulance 4:05 7:10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 4:00 4:30 7:15

Everything Everywhere, All At Once 3:50 6:55

Morbius 4:30

The Lost City 4:10 7:30

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness  2:45 6:00 9:15

Firestarter 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7:00 

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7:00 

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7:00 

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7:15

Everything Everywhere All at Once 7:15

Father Stu 7:20

Memory 7:25

The Bad Guys 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7:45

Father Stu 7:30

The Bad Guys 7:15

krullcinemas.com

