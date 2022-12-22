 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St.

712-277-8300

Avatar: The Way of Water 10:00 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00

Babylon 10:15 2:15 6:15 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 12:00 3:30 7:00

Violent Night 10:35 1:30 4:20 7:00 10:00

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 10:15 11:30 1:00 1:45 2:15 3:45 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:15 7:45 9:00 9:45

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 2:00 6:10 9:45 

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

People are also reading…

712-276-3062

Avatar: The Way of Water 11:00 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:30

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 10:00 12:30 7:00 10:00

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 1:00 3:10 6:00 9:25

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 2:00 5:10 8:30 

Babylon 3:00 6:00 9:30

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;

712-564-1778

Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:15 

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487

Avatar: The Way of Water 2:00 6:30

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 1:30 4:00 4:30 7:00 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2245

Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:15 

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:15

Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00 7:30 8:00

Violent Night 7:25

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00 8:00

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:30

krullcinemas.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Movies

New Movies

'SPOILER ALERT' (Rated PG-13 for sexual content, drug use and thematic elements)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News