Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Blacklight 4:35 7:10
Marry Me 3:50 4:20 6:35 7:05
Moonfall 3:55 6:50
Jackass Forever 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30
Scream 4:30 7:20
American Underdog 4:05 6:45
Licorice Pizza 3:50 6:50
Sing 2 4:15
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3:50 7:05
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Cursed 4:00 7:00 10:05
Dog 3:45 6:30 9:15
Uncharted 4:00 7:00 10:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Uncharted 7:00
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Uncharted 7:15
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Uncharted 4:15 7:15
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Licorice Pizza 7:15
Redeeming Love 7:20
Moonfall 7:25
Marry Me 7:25
Jackass Forever 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Marry Me 7:15
Moonfall 7:30
Jackass Forever 7:45