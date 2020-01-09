Showtimes
View Comments

Showtimes

{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

1917 (R) 4:30 7:30

Like a Boss (R) 4:45 7:15

Underwater (PG-13) 5:00 7:45

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

1917 (R) 10:00 12:45 3:30

1917 (R) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 8:15 9:55

Underwater (PG-13) 11:35 2:00 4:50 7:20 9:40

Like a Boss (R) (Recliners) 9:55

Just Mercy (PG-13) (Recliners) 10:10 1:20 4:45

Just Mercy (PG-13) 6:45 9:45

The Grudge (R) 10:15 12:30 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:00

Spies in Disguise (PG-13) 10:50 1:15 3:45 6:20 8:50

Little Women (PG) 10:10 1:05 4:00 6:55 9:50

Uncut Gems (R) 1:00 6:35

Bombshell (R) 10:30 4:05 9:35

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (ACX) 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 8:00

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) (Recliners) 10:30 1:20 4:20 7:10

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 11:30 2:15 5:10 9:35

Knives Out (PG-13) 10:15 1:10 4:10 7:05 9:55

Like a Boss (R) 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30

Frozen 2 (PG) 10:10 12:45 3:45 6:15 8:45

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 3:30 7:00

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:00 6:45

Frozen 2 (PG) 4:15 6:35

See website for showtimes.

Pioneer 3

110 S. 11th St.

Nebraska City, Nebraska

Spies in Disguise (PG) 6:30

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 7:00

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 6:45

Legacy 3

712 W. Sheridan

Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

Spies in Disguise (PG) 6:30

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 7:00

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 6:45

Cinema 5

251 N. Main Ave. 106

Sioux Center, Iowa

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 3:10 6:20 9:30

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 3:30 6:50 9:30

1917 (R) 3:40 7:00 9:40

Little Women (PG) 3:20 6:30 9:35

Richard Jewell (R) 3:50 6:40 9:25

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News