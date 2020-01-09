LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
1917 (R) 4:30 7:30
Like a Boss (R) 4:45 7:15
Underwater (PG-13) 5:00 7:45
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
1917 (R) 10:00 12:45 3:30
1917 (R) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 8:15 9:55
Underwater (PG-13) 11:35 2:00 4:50 7:20 9:40
Like a Boss (R) (Recliners) 9:55
Just Mercy (PG-13) (Recliners) 10:10 1:20 4:45
Just Mercy (PG-13) 6:45 9:45
The Grudge (R) 10:15 12:30 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:00
Spies in Disguise (PG-13) 10:50 1:15 3:45 6:20 8:50
Little Women (PG) 10:10 1:05 4:00 6:55 9:50
Uncut Gems (R) 1:00 6:35
Bombshell (R) 10:30 4:05 9:35
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (ACX) 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 8:00
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) (Recliners) 10:30 1:20 4:20 7:10
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 11:30 2:15 5:10 9:35
Knives Out (PG-13) 10:15 1:10 4:10 7:05 9:55
Like a Boss (R) 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30
Frozen 2 (PG) 10:10 12:45 3:45 6:15 8:45
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 3:30 7:00
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:00 6:45
Frozen 2 (PG) 4:15 6:35
Pioneer 3
110 S. 11th St.
Nebraska City, Nebraska
Spies in Disguise (PG) 6:30
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 7:00
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 6:45
Legacy 3
712 W. Sheridan
Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Spies in Disguise (PG) 6:30
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 7:00
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 6:45
Cinema 5
251 N. Main Ave. 106
Sioux Center, Iowa
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 3:10 6:20 9:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 3:30 6:50 9:30
1917 (R) 3:40 7:00 9:40
Little Women (PG) 3:20 6:30 9:35
Richard Jewell (R) 3:50 6:40 9:25
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.
605-624-3331