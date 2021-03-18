 Skip to main content
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

Long Weekend 4:45 7:20

Chaos Walking 4:35 7:20

Raya and The Last Dragon 4:00 5:00 7:00

My Salinger Year 4:05 6:50

Boogie 4:45 7:20

Tom and Jerry 4:15 5:15 6:15 6:45 7:45

The Vigil 7:45

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry 4:20

The Father 4:20 7:05

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Tom and Jerry 6:45 7:30

Boogie 7:45

Chaos Walking 6:45 7:00

Raya and The Last Dragon 6:30 7:00 7:30

The Father 6:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Tom and Jerry 6:45

The Father 7:15

Raya and The Last Dragon 7:00 

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Tom and Jerry 6:45

The Father 7:15

Raya and The Last Dragon 7:00 

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Tom and Jerry 6:30 9:00

The Father 6:40 9:15

Chaos Walking 6:35 9:20

Raya and The Last Dragon 6:25 9:05

Boogie 6:35 9:20

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Tom and Jerry 6:45

Raya and The Last Dragon 7:00

The Father 7:15

krullcinemas.com

