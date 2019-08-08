{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 11:45 2:30 5:00 7:45 10:15

The Kitchen (R) 12:45 3:30 6:15 9:00

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:10

Brian Banks (PG-13) 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:15

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Kitchen (R) 11:30 2:15 4:50 7:20 9:45

The Art of Racing in the Rain (Recliners) (PG) 10:45 1:40 4:35 7:20 9:50

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 10:00 12:30

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Recliners) (PG) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:35

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 10:20 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:00

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Recliners) (PG-13) 11:35 2:15 4:50 7:30 10:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 3:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) (ACX Closed Captioned) 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 11:45 4:00 6:00 7:45 9:30

The Lion King (PG) 10:15 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:55

Crawl (R) 10:30 1:05 4:05 7:00 9:35

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:00 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55

Yesterday (PG-13) 10:50 1:40 4:20 7:10 9:45

Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:15 6:45 9:15

Aladdin (PG) 10:10 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:40

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:40

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 1:14 4:30 7:45

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:40

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 1:10 4:00 7:15 9:50

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1:20 4:45 7:20 9:55

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:40

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 1:00 4:30 7:45

The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:25 7:00 9:35

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:25 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:30 4:30 6:40 9:00

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:15 9:50

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 1:00 4:30 7:45

The Lion King (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:10 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 7:20 9:40

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 7:45

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

See website for showtimes.

