LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) 1:00 3:30

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 12:00 4:00 5:00 7:30 8:00 9:00

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 11:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 7:45 9:00 10:00

Avengers: Endgame (ACX) (PG-13) 11:30 3:30 7:30

Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) 12:00 4:00 8:00

Avengers: Endgame (Recliners) (PG-13) 12:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 6:30 8:30 9:30 10:30

Curse of La Llorna (R) 11:15 2:15 4:45 7:20 9:40

Penguins (G) 10:55 1:00 3:00

Breakthrough (PG) 10:55 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40

Shazam! (PG-13) 10:50 1:15 4:10 7:05 10:00

Pet Sematary (R) 7:20 9:45

Dumbo (PG) 11:10 1:50 5:00

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 10:55 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:00 9:30

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:15 10:35

Breakthrough (PG) 7:30 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Breakthrough (PG) 7:15 9:45

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:00 9:30

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:30 10:30

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Breakthrough (PG) 7:10 9:45

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:00 9:30

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:20 10:30

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:00

Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) 6:00 9:45

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

Breakthrough (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50

Shazam! (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55

Dumbo (PG) 1:00 3:30

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:00 9:00

Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) 8:00

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:20 9:55

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Breakthrough (PG) 7:10 9:45

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:00 9:30

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:30 9:40

See website for showtimes.

