Showtimes

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Marry Me 4:20 7:05 9:50

Redeeming Love 3:50 6:50

Moonfall 4:15 6:30 7:10

Scream 4:30 7:20

The 355 6:50

American Underdog 4:05 6:50 

Sing 2 4:15

The King's Men 6:55 

Spider-Man: No Way Home 4:00 6:15 7:15

Encanto 3:50

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Blacklight 3:45 7:00 9:45

Death on the Nile 3:30 6:45 9:45

Marry Me 3:30 6:30 9:30

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Moonfall 7:15

Jackass Forever 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Moonfall 7:00

Jackass Forever 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Moonfall 4:00 7:00

Jackass Forever 4:30 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:15

American Underdog 7:25

Moonfall 7:25

Redeeming Love 7:20

Jackass 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Matrix Resurrections 7:15

Moonfall 7:30

Jackass 7:45

krullcinemas.com

