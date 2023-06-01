Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St., 712-277-8300
The Little Mermaid 1:00 1:20 1:40 2:00 4:00 4:20 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
About My Father 1:50 4:45 7:25 9:40
Kandahar 1:05 4:05 7:15 9:55
Fast X 1:00 2:00 3:25 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
The Machine 1:40 4:25 7:00 9:50
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road, 712-276-3062
The Little Mermaid 12:30 1:30 2:30 3:30 4:30 5:30 6:30 7:30
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2:00 5:00 8:00
Fast X 12:00 3:00 6:00
The Machine 7:05
The Boogeyman 7:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Little Mermaid 7:00
Fast X 7:20
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
The Little Mermaid 7:00
Breakfast at Tiffany’s 7:00
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 3:00 6:15 9:30
Fast X 3:05 6:15 9:25
The Little Mermaid 3:00 6:20 9:25
The Machine 3:15 6:30 9:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 7:20
The Little Mermaid 7:40
Fast X 7:30