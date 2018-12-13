LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:40
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 3D (PG) 3:15 10:00
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 12:00 7:15
Mortal Engines 3D (PG-13) 3:45 10:10
Mortal Engines (PG-13) 12:30 7:00
The Mule (R) 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:10
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Green Book (PG-13) 11:05 1:10 4:10 7:10 10:00
Mortal Engines (PG-13) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00
The Mule (R) 11:05 1:40 4:15 6:50 9:25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 11:30 1:00 2:15 4:00 5:15 7:00 8:30 9:45
Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:25 7:10 9:50
Creed 2 (PG-13) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 11:20 1:55 4:25 5:00 7:05 9:15
Robin Hood (PG-13) 2:00 6:50
Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 11:25 2:20 5:20 8:20 9:55
Instant Family (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:40 7:20 9:40
The Grinch (PG) 11:45 1:10 2:30 3:20 4:40 5:30 7:40 9:30
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 11:25 2:20 5:20 8:20 9:50
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:10 9:40
Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:20 9:50
Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:10 9:40
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:20 9:50
Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:10 9:40
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Mortal Engines (PG-13) 1:40 4:25 7:15 10:00
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:10 9:45
Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:40
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 1:15 4:05 6:50 9:30
Instant Family (PG-13) 1:25 4:35 7:25 9:50
The Grinch (PG) 1:10 4:10 6:45 9:20
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:10 9:40
Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 7:20 9:45
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:05 9:35
Instant Family (PG-13) 7:00 9:30
The Grinch (PG) 6:50 9:20
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:10 9:40
Instant Family (PG-13) 7:20 9:45
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:00 9:30