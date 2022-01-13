 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Scream 4:30 5:15 6:30 7:15 8:30 9:30 10:05

The 355 4:10 7:00 9:50

American Underdog 4:05 6:50 9:35

Sing 2 3:50 4:25 7:00 9:40

The King's Men 4:05 7:05 10:00

The Matrix Resurrections 7:45

Spider-Man: No Way Home 4:00 4:45 5:30 6:30 7:30 8:15 9:00 9:50

West Side Story 4:45

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 4:10 7:10 9:55

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:35 7:15 9:40

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Scream 4:15 7:15

Belle 4:00 7:00

The 355 3:15 6:30

American Underdog 4:15 7:15

Spider-Man: No Way Home 3:30 5:30 6:00

A Journey for Jordan 3:45

Sing 2 4:00 7:15

The King's Men 3:30 6:45

Ghostbusters: After Life 6:45

Encanto 3:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:15

Sing 2 7:00

Scream 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

American Underdog 7:15

Sing 2 7:00

Scream 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:15

Sing 2 7:00

Scream 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:15

The 355 7:20

American Underdog 7:25

West Side Story 7:15

Sing 2 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:30

Sing 2 7:15

American Underdog 7:40

krullcinemas.com

