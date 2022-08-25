 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Top Gun: Maverick 11:30 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:45

Beast 11:20 1:45 4:50 7:00 7:25 9:20 9:50

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 11:10 1:35 4:15 7:05 9:30

Mack & Rita 11:50 2:15 4:45 7:25 9:40

Bodies Bodies Bodies 11:25 1:55 4:25 7:30 9:55

Bullet Train 11:00 1:50 4:40 7:00 9:50

D.C. League of Super-Pets 11:05 1:40 3:45 4:30 7:10 9:40 

People are also reading…

Nope 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:45

Where the Crawdads Sing 11:00 1:50 4:40 6:45 9:35

Thor: Love and Thunder 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:55

Minions: The Rise of Gru 11:10 1:25 4:15 7:30

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 12:45 3:30 6:15 9:00

Beast 11:05 1:45 4:15 6:45

Bodies Bodies Bodies 11:15 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

D.C. League of Super-Pets 7:10

Beast 7:20 9:50

Top Gun: Maverick 7:00 9:40

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

D.C. League of Super-Pets 7:10

Beast 7:20 9:50

Top Gun: Maverick 7:00 9:40

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

D.C. League of Super-Pets 7:10

Beast 7:20 9:50

Top Gun: Maverick 7:00 9:40

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

D.C. League of the Super-Pets 6:35 9:15

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 6:30 9:20

Beast 6:40 9:10

Mack & Rita 6:40 9:10

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

D.C. League of the Super-Pets 7:20

Bullet Train 7:30

Easter Sunday 7:40

krullcinemas.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News