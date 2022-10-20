Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Black Adams 1:00 1:30 4:00 4:30 7:00 7:30 9:55
Ticket to Paradise 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:40
Halloween Ends 4:15 4:25 4:35 6:15 7:15 7:35 7:55
Amsterdam 3:50 6:50
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 4:00 6:45
Smile 4:10 7:00
Don’t Worry Darling 4:05 7:00
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
People are also reading…
Black Adam 11:30 2:45 6:00 9:30
Ticket to Paradise 10:30 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:30
Halloween Ends 10:10 12:50 3:30 6:20 9:10
Amsterdam 7:20
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 4:15 7:15
Don’t Worry Darling 4:20 7:25
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:00
Halloween Ends 7:10
Smile 7:20
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Black Adam 7:00 9:45
Ticket to Paradise 7:15 9:45
Halloween Ends 7:30 10:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:00
Halloween Ends 7:10
Smile 7:20
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Halloween Ends 7:15
Smile 7:20
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:15
Clerks 3 7:25
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:20
Halloween Ends 7:30