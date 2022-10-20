 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Black Adams 1:00 1:30 4:00 4:30 7:00 7:30 9:55

Ticket to Paradise 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:40

Halloween Ends 4:15 4:25 4:35 6:15 7:15 7:35 7:55

Amsterdam 3:50 6:50

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 4:00 6:45

Smile 4:10 7:00

Don’t Worry Darling 4:05 7:00

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Black Adam 11:30 2:45 6:00 9:30

Ticket to Paradise 10:30 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:30

Halloween Ends 10:10 12:50 3:30 6:20 9:10

Amsterdam 7:20

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 4:15 7:15

Don’t Worry Darling 4:20 7:25

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:00

Halloween Ends 7:10

Smile 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Black Adam 7:00 9:45

Ticket to Paradise 7:15 9:45

Halloween Ends 7:30 10:00

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2245

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:00

Halloween Ends 7:10

Smile 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA

712-737-8866

Halloween Ends 7:15

Smile 7:20

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:15

Clerks 3 7:25

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:20

Halloween Ends 7:30

krullcinemas.com

