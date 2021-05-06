 Skip to main content
0 comments

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

Silo 4:00 7:20 9:30

Wrath of Man 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:45 

Here Today 4:05 7:20 9:55

Separation 4:40 7:20 9:55

Demon Slayer 4:15 7:15 9:55

Mortal Kombat 4:30 7:30 8:30 10:00

Voyagers 4:20 7:05 9:45

The Girl Who Believes in Miracles 4:10

Nobody 9:40

The Unholy 4:15 7:20 9:50

Godzilla vs. Kong 4:15 7:10 9:50

Raya and The Last Dragon 4:25

Tom and Jerry 6:35

Nomadland 4:15 6:45 

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Wrath of Man 5:00 8:00

Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train 4:00 5:00 6:15 7:00 9:15 9:45

Godzilla vs. Kong 6:30 8:30 9:15

Mortal Kombat 4:00 4:45 5:15 6:45 8:00 9:00 9:30

Nobody 4:15 7:00 9:30

Raya and The Last Dragon 3:30 6:15 9:00

Separation 4:15 6:00 7:00 9:45

The Unholy 4:45 7:15 9:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Godzilla vs. Kong  7:15 9:50

Silo 7:30 9:30

Wrath of Man 7:00 9:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Godzilla vs. Kong  7:15 

Silo 7:30 

Wrath of Man 7:00 

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Mortal Kombat 6:30 9:10

The Unholy  6:40 9:15

Godzilla vs. Kong  6:30 9:10

Wrath of Man 6:35 9:15

Silo 6:45 9:05

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00 9:25

Mortal Kombat 7:15 9:35

New Providence 7:30 9:15

krullcinemas.com

