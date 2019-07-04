{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home (3D) (PG-13) 12:30 3:45 6:50 10:15

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:45 11:45 2:15 3:00 5:30 6:15 8:45 9:30

Toy Story 4 (3D) (PG) 1:00 3:30 9:00

Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:30 11:15 2:00 4:45 6:00 7:30 10:10

Midsommar (R) 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:45

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 10:35 1:45 4:30 7:15 9:50

Aladdin (PG) 11:30 2:30 5:45 8:55

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 12:15 2:45 5:20 7:45

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 1:15 5:15 9:15

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 12:45 3:35 6:25 9:20

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 10:05

Child's Play (R) 1:30 7:00

The Dead Don't Die (R) 11:00 4:00 9:25

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Midsommar (R) 10:05 1:05 4:05 7:05 10:00

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:30 12:00 1:30 3:00 4:30 6:00 7:30 9:00

Spider-Man: Far From Home (ACX) (PG-13) 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Recliners) (PG-13) 11:00 2:00 5:00 8:00

Yesterday (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:50 1:40 4:20 7:10 9:50

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 11:20 2:00 4:45 7:25 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:15 12:45 3:15 6:00 8:30

Toy Story 4 (Recliners) (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:30

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 10:40 1:25 4:10 6:45 9:25

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:35 1:00 3:05 5:15 7:25 9:35

Rocketman (R) 10:20 4:50

Aladdin (PG) 10:10 1:05 4:00 6:50 9:40

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 10:10 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40

Avengers: Endgame (Recliners) (PG-13) 1:05 7:35

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:50

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Midsommar (R) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55

Yesterday (PG-13) 1:25 4:25 7:10 9:45

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:35

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:10 4:10

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Midsommar (R) 1:05 4:05 7:00 9:55

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:15 9:55

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:15 7:25 9:50

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:20 9:40

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:45 4:30

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 4:30

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 7:25 9:50

Toy Story 4 (PG) 7:15 9:40

See website for showtimes.

