Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
No Time to Die 1:00 1:30 2:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:45
Lamb 1:40 4:10 7:20 9:55
The Many Saints of Newark 1:00 3:45 6:30
The Addams Family 2 1:00 1:45 4:15 6:40 9:10
After We Fell 1:30 4:35 7:10 9:50
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 1:15 2:15 3:45 4:45 6:15 7:15 8:45 9:15 9:45
Dear Evan Hansen 1:05 4:15 6:45
Cry Macho 1:20 4:10 6:50
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 1:10 3:50 6:45 9:30
Candyman 9:50
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Addams Family 2 2:00 4:35 7:00 9:30
The Many Saints of Newark 3:45 7:00 10:00
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 2:00 2:45 4:40 5:30 6:20 7:15 8:30 9:15 10:15
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3:15 6:30 9:45
Dear Evan Hansen 2:45 6:00 9:35
Free Guy 4:00 7:15 10:15
No Time to Die 2:10 3:00 3:45 5:00 6:00 6:45 7:45 9:00 9:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
No Time to Die 7:00
The Addams Family 2 7:10 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
No Time to Die 7:00
The Addams Family 2 7:10 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
No Time to Die 7:00
The Addams Family 2 7:10 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
No Time to Die 6:35 9:25
Dear Evan Hansen 6:30 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15
The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25
The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15
The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25
The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15