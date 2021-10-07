Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

No Time to Die 1:00 1:30 2:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:45

Lamb 1:40 4:10 7:20 9:55

The Many Saints of Newark 1:00 3:45 6:30

The Addams Family 2 1:00 1:45 4:15 6:40 9:10

After We Fell 1:30 4:35 7:10 9:50

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 1:15 2:15 3:45 4:45 6:15 7:15 8:45 9:15 9:45

Dear Evan Hansen 1:05 4:15 6:45

Cry Macho 1:20 4:10 6:50

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 1:10 3:50 6:45 9:30

Candyman 9:50

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Addams Family 2 2:00 4:35 7:00 9:30

The Many Saints of Newark 3:45 7:00 10:00

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 2:00 2:45 4:40 5:30 6:20 7:15 8:30 9:15 10:15

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3:15 6:30 9:45

Dear Evan Hansen 2:45 6:00 9:35

Free Guy 4:00 7:15 10:15

No Time to Die 2:10 3:00 3:45 5:00 6:00 6:45 7:45 9:00 9:45

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

No Time to Die 7:00

The Addams Family 2 7:10 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

No Time to Die 7:00

The Addams Family 2 7:10 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2245

No Time to Die 7:00

The Addams Family 2 7:10 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA

712-737-8866

No Time to Die 6:35 9:25

Dear Evan Hansen 6:30 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15

The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25

The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15

The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25

The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15

