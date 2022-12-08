 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showtimes

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St.

712-277-8300

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4:00 6:30 7:00

Violent Night 4:05 6:50 7:30

Black Adam 4:05

Chunky Shrapnel 7:00

Ticket to Paradise 4:25

Bones and All 4:00 7:00

Devotion 4:00 7:15

Strange World 4:10 6:45

The Menu 4:10 7:10

Spirited 4:10 7:15

Top Gun: Maverick 4:05 7:00

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Menu 3:45 6:20

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 3:00 3:30 4:00 7:00 8:00

Black Adam 3:10 6:40

Strange World 4:30 7:00 7:20

Ticket to Paradise 3:40

Violent Night 5:00 8:00

Devotion 4:15 7:30

Bones and All 3:45 7:15

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;

712-564-1778

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00

Strange World 7:10

Violent Night 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 6:30

Strange World 7:10

Violent Night 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2245

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00

Strange World 7:10

Violent Night 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:15

The Menu 7:30

Violent Night 7:25

Devotion 7:25

Strange World 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Spirited 7:30

Strange World 7:20

Violent Night 7:40

krullcinemas.com

