Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Air 10:15 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:55
The Super Mario Bros Movie 11:00 1:00 1:30 4:00 4:30 6:30 7:00 9:00 9:30
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
Helen: Believe 7:00
John Wick: Chapter Four 4:00 4:45 5:30 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:15
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 4:00 6:55 9:55
Scream VI 4:10 7:05 9:55
Creed III 4:20 6:50 9:35
People are also reading…
Cocaine Bear 4:30 7:25
Champions 4:25 6:35 9:25
65 4:30 7:10 9:50
Cocaine Bear 4:10 7:20 9:40
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Super Mario Bros Movie 10:00 12:00 12:30 2:30 3:00 5:00 5:30 7:30 8:00 10:00
Air 10:15 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:45
John Wick: Chapter Four 3:00 8:00
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 1:00 4:15 7:30
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 3:05 4:15 5:00 7:15
His Only Son 1:15 7:30
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:10
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7:00
John Wick: Chapter Four 7:00
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:00 9:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:10
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7:00
John Wick: Chapter Four 7:00
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7:15
Air 7:25
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7:15
Air 7:25
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:30