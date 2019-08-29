{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Bennett's War 1:40 4:00 6:30 9:00

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 3:50 9:15

Ready or Not (R) 2:15 4:40 7:00 9:30

Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:15 4:15 6:35 7:15 10:15

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) 7:45 10:05

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) 1:20 9:25

Good Boys (R) 2:45 5:05 7:25 9:50

Where'd You Go Bernadette (PG-13) 4:05

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 1:15 3:45 6:15

Dora and the Lost City of God (PG) 1:15 3:40

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1:50 4:50 7:35 10:10

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 6:20 9:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (PG-13) 3:30 6:40 9:40

The Farewell (PG) 1:15 6:50

The Lion King (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:15

Toy Story 4 (G) 2:30 5:00

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Angel Has Fallen (ACX) (RECLINERS) (R) 

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 11:20 1:15 4:10 7:05 9:55

Angel Has Fallen (Recliners) (R) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

Overcomer (Recliners) (PG) 11:05 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:50

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) 11:20 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:30

Ready or Not (R) 11:00 2:15 4:45 7:35 9:50

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (Recliners) (PG-13)

Good Boys (Recliners) (R) 11:00 2:10 4:50 7:45 10:00

Where'd You Go Bernadette (PG-13) 7:10 9:45

Blinded By the Light (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:15

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 11:20 1:50 4:35

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Recliners) (PG-13) 

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 11:40 2:10 4:40 7:20 9:50

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 11:10 1:40 4:20 6:50 9:55

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Recliners) (PG-13) 11:05 1:10 4:05 7:00 9:55

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 11:05 2:30 6:30 9:25

The Lion King (PG) 11:15 1:55 4:35 7:15 9:55

Toy Story 4 (G) 11:10 1:30 4:00 6:45 9:15

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Good Boys (R) 7:30 9:45

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 7:00 9:40

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 7:15 9:50

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 7:20 9:55

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 7:15 9:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 7:20 9:55

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 7:15 9:50

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:10 4:10 7:15 9:55

Good Boys (R) 1:25 4:30 7:35 9:45

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:45

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:25 9:55

Toy Story 4 (G) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:50

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50

The Lion King (PG) 1:20 4:15 7:10 9:50

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 7:00

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) 4:00 7:00 9:30

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 4:00 7:00 9:15

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Angel Has Fallen (R) 7:00 9:35

Good Boys (R) 7:30 9:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 6:50 9:35

Overcomer (PG) 7:00 9:35

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 7:10 9:40

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

