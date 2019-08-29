LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Bennett's War 1:40 4:00 6:30 9:00
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 3:50 9:15
Ready or Not (R) 2:15 4:40 7:00 9:30
Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:15 4:15 6:35 7:15 10:15
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) 7:45 10:05
Blinded by the Light (PG-13) 1:20 9:25
Good Boys (R) 2:45 5:05 7:25 9:50
Where'd You Go Bernadette (PG-13) 4:05
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 1:15 3:45 6:15
Dora and the Lost City of God (PG) 1:15 3:40
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1:50 4:50 7:35 10:10
The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 6:20 9:00
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (PG-13) 3:30 6:40 9:40
The Farewell (PG) 1:15 6:50
The Lion King (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:15
Toy Story 4 (G) 2:30 5:00
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Angel Has Fallen (ACX) (RECLINERS) (R)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 11:20 1:15 4:10 7:05 9:55
Angel Has Fallen (Recliners) (R) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00
Overcomer (Recliners) (PG) 11:05 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:50
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) 11:20 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:30
Ready or Not (R) 11:00 2:15 4:45 7:35 9:50
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (Recliners) (PG-13)
Good Boys (Recliners) (R) 11:00 2:10 4:50 7:45 10:00
Where'd You Go Bernadette (PG-13) 7:10 9:45
Blinded By the Light (PG-13) 7:00 9:40
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:15
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 11:20 1:50 4:35
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Recliners) (PG-13)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 11:40 2:10 4:40 7:20 9:50
The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 11:10 1:40 4:20 6:50 9:55
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Recliners) (PG-13) 11:05 1:10 4:05 7:00 9:55
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 11:05 2:30 6:30 9:25
The Lion King (PG) 11:15 1:55 4:35 7:15 9:55
Toy Story 4 (G) 11:10 1:30 4:00 6:45 9:15
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Good Boys (R) 7:30 9:45
The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 7:00 9:40
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 7:15 9:50
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 7:20 9:55
The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 7:15 9:50
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 7:20 9:55
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 7:15 9:50
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:10 4:10 7:15 9:55
Good Boys (R) 1:25 4:30 7:35 9:45
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:45
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:25 9:55
Toy Story 4 (G) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:50
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50
The Lion King (PG) 1:20 4:15 7:10 9:50
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 7:00
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Blinded by the Light (PG-13) 4:00 7:00 9:30
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 4:00 7:00 9:15
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Angel Has Fallen (R) 7:00 9:35
Good Boys (R) 7:30 9:50
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 6:50 9:35
Overcomer (PG) 7:00 9:35
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 7:10 9:40
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
See website for showtimes.