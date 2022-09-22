 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Clerk III 7:00

The Woman King 12:55 3:55 6:55 9:55

Lifemark 7:00

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul 4:40 7:15

Spider-Man: No Way Home 1:00 3:00 6:30 9:00

Top Gun: Maverick 1:00 3:55 6:30

Beast 2:10 4:45 7:15

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 1:45 4:25 7:05

Breaking 1:50 4:20 7:00

The Invitation 2:00 4:40 7:15

Three Thousand Years of Longing 1:55 4:35 7:10

Bodies Bodies Bodies 2:15 4:40 7:30

Bullet Train 1:15 4:10 7:05

D.C. League of Super-Pets 1:50 4:20 

Nope 6:50

Where the Crawdads Sing 100 3:50 6:40

Thor: Love and Thunder 1:20 4:25 7:10

Elvis 2:30 6:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 140 4:30 7:15 

Jurassic World Dominion 2:30 6:00

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Woman King 3:00 6:00

Pearl 7:00

Barbarian 5:00 8:00

The Invitation 4:00 7:15

See How They Run 5:00 7:40

Top Gun: Maverick 1:00 4:00 7:00

Bullet Train  1:20 4:50 7:35

Beast 1:25 4:10 7:10

D.C. League of Super-Pets 5:10 7:50

Thor: Love and Thunder 2:00 5:00 8:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 1:45 4:20

Three Thousand Years of Longing 1:00 3:45 6:45

Bodies Bodies Bodies 7:05

Where the Crawdads Sing 1:05 4:20 7:40 

Elvis 1:35

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

The Invitation 7:20

Thor: Love and Thunder 7:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:10

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies 7:15

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 6:45 

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 7:00

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

The Invitation 7:20

Thor: Love and Thunder 7:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:10

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Where the Crawdads Sing 7:15

Three Thousand Years of Longing 7:10

Bodies Bodies Bodies 7:25

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 7:15

The Invitation 7:30

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 7:45

krullcinemas.com

