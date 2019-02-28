LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Greta (R) 11:20 1:45 4:30 7:20 10:05
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:15
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 3D (PG) 11:15 10:00
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 11:50 3:00 6:20 9:20
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 3D (PG) 2:00 4:35
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:15 9:40
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 12:15 3:05 6:10 9:15
What Men Want (R) 11:45 4:55 10:10
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 11:55 2:45 5:20 7:45 10:15
Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 3:15 9:05
The Upside (PG-13) 12:45 6:30
Green Book (PG-13) 12:00 3:30 6:45 9:50
The Prodigy (R) 2:30 7:40
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 12:30 6:00
Run the Race (PG) 11:25 1:55 4:25 6:55 9:30
A Dog's Way Home (PG) 3:50 9:45
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Greta (R) 11:30 2:00 5:00 7:30 9:55
Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:45
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World ACX (PG) 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:30
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 11:20 2:15 4:45 5:30 7:45 8:30
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 11:05 1:40 4:15 7:15 9:45
Run the Race (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:10 6:50
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:20 7:05 9:50
Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 9:40
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:25
Cold Pursuit (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:50
Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:10 6:45 9:20
Glass (PG-13) 1:10 9:20
The Upside (PG-13) 4:00 6:45 9:30
Green Book (PG-13) 11:05 1:00 6:40
Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 1:45 3:50 9:35
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:30 9:40
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:35
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:00 9:30
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:10 9:30
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:20 9:35
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:40
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:30 9:45
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:00 9:35
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:15 9:40
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Greta (R) 1:35 4:35 7:25 9:40
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:40
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:30
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 1:10 4:00 7:10 9:50
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:05 9:25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA
712-368 - 6226
See website for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:40
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:10 9:55
Greta (R) 7:20 9:50
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:05 9:30
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:00 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:30 9:40
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:35
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:00 9:30
See website for showtimes.