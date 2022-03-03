Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Studio 666 4:40 7:25
Dog 4:30 6:30 7:10
The Cursed 4:20 7:05
Blacklight 3:50
Death on the Nile 3:55 6:50
Marry Me 4:05 6:50
Jackass Forever 4:50 7:15
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania 4:05
Scream 7:20
Sing 2 4:15
Licorice Pizza 6:45
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3:50 6:15 7:05
Encanto 4:24
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Batman 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 7:15 7:45 8:15 8:45
Uncharted 4:15 7:15
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Batman7:00
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
The Batman 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
The Batman 7:00
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Death on the Nile 7:15
Uncharted 7:20
Wolf and the Lion 7:25
Dog 7:30
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Dog 7:30
Uncharted 7:30
Hotel Translvania: Transformania 7:45