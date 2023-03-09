Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Scream VI 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
Creed III 4:00 4:230 4:45 7:06 7:45
Cocaine Bear 4:15 7:25
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre 4:10 7:25
Jesus Revolution 4:05 6:50
Magic Mike's Last Dance 4:10 7:10
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 4:00 7:00
Knock at the Cabin 7:30
Avatar: The Way of Water 3:50 6:35
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 5:00
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Creed 1:15 4:15 7:15
Scream VI 1:00 3:20 4:00 5:40 7:00 8:00
Champions 1:30 4:30 7:30
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Creed III 7:00
Ant-Man and the Moth: Quantumania 7:20
A Man Called Otto 7:10
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
Scream VI 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Creed III 7:00
Ant-Man and the Moth: Quantumania 7:20
A Man Called Otto 7:10
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
A Man Called Otto 7:15
Ant-Man and the Moth: Quantumania 7:15
Jesus Revolution 7:20
Creed III 7:25
Cocaine Bear 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
A Man Calle Otto 7:15
Creed III 7:30
Jesus Revolution 7:20