LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 11:45 3:10 6:10 9:15
Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:45 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:50
Crawl (R) 12:15 2:40 5:15 7:45 10:05
Stuber (R) 10:10 12:30 3:00 5:45 8:05 10:25
Aladdin (PG) 2:45 10:15
Annabelle Comes Home (R) 10:00 4:15 10:10
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:10
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:40 6:15
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 6:25 9:30
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 10:15 12:40 2:15 6:00 9:35
The Lion King (3D) (PG) 10:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 7:30 10:25
The Lion King (PG) 10:00 11:00 11:30 12:55 2:00 3:45 5:00 6:45 7:15 8:00 8:30 9:45
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (PG) 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:10 9:35
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 6:15 9:55
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Recliners) (R) 10:00 11:00 1:30 2:30 4:55 7:00 8:30 9:15
The Biggest Little Farm (PG) 11:10 1:35 4:25 6:50 9:15
The Dead Don't Die (R) 11:15 2:00 4:50 7:30 9:55
Wild Rose (R) 11:10 1:55 4:35 7:20 9:45
The Lion King (PG) 10:30 11:45 1:15 2:30 5:15 8:00
The Lion King (ACX) (PG) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 9:55
The Lion King (Recliners) (PG) 10:00 12:45 3:30 6:30 10:30
Crawl (R) 10:40 4:05 5:30 9:55
Stuber (R) 1:00 3:15 7:40
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:05 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55
Yesterday (PG-13) 10:50 1:40 4:20 7:10 9:45
Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:15 6:45 9:15
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45
Yesterday (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:40
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45
Yesterday (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:30
The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50
Yesterday (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:40
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 1:00 4:15 7:30 9:00
The Lion King (PG) 1:00 2:00 3:45 4:35 6:30 7:20 9:15 9:50
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (PG) 1:15 4:15 6:45
Stuber (R) 1:45 9:40
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:35
Crawl (R) 4:45 7:35
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA
712-368 - 6226
See website for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (PG) 1:30 4:30 6:45 9:30
Stuber (R) 1:45 9:40
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
Yesterday (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:55
Crawl (R) 4:45 7:35
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (PG) 7:30 9:45
The Lion King (PG) 7:15 9:50
Yesterday (PG-13) 7:00 9:40
See website for showtimes.