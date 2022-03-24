Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
The Lost City 4:15 7:00 9:45
The Batman 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:45
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie 4:30 7:05
Dog 4:15 6:30
Uncharted 4:40 6:45 7:30
Death on the Nile 3:50 6:45
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania 4:25 7:10
X 4:35 7:15
The Outfit 4:25 7:10
Marry Me 4:05 6:50
Sing 2 4:05
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3:50 7:05
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Lost City 4:00 7:00 10:00
RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt 3:30 7:40
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Lost City 7:15
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
The Lost City 7:15
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
The Lost City 7:15
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Dog 7:25
Uncharted 7:15
The Batman 7:00
Blacklight 7:20
Cursed 7:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Dog 7:30
Blacklight 7:20
The Batman 7:10