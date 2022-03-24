 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showtimes

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

The Lost City 4:15 7:00 9:45

The Batman 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:45

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie 4:30 7:05

Dog 4:15 6:30

Uncharted 4:40 6:45 7:30

Death on the Nile 3:50 6:45

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania 4:25 7:10

X 4:35 7:15

The Outfit 4:25 7:10

Marry Me 4:05 6:50

Sing 2 4:05

Spider-Man: No Way Home 3:50 7:05

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Lost City 4:00 7:00 10:00

RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt 3:30 7:40 

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

The Lost City 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

The Lost City 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

The Lost City 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Dog 7:25

Uncharted 7:15

The Batman 7:00 

Blacklight 7:20

Cursed 7:15

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Dog 7:30

Blacklight  7:20

The Batman 7:10

krullcinemas.com

