LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 12:00 12:45 2:30 3:45 5:30 6:45 7:45 9:00 9:45

Good Boys (R) 12:15 4:20 6:30 10:20

Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:15

Ready or Not (R) 2:15 7:30

The Lion King (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (PG-13) 12:35 3:40 6:50 10:05

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 12:30 3:15 6:00 9:40

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 8:30

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 12:10

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) 5:00 9:50

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 2:45

The Goldfinch (R) 12:25 3:40 7:05 10:20

Hustlers (R) 12:00 3:00 6:15 9:15

Dream Big Princess: Beauty and the Beast (G) 2:00 6:00

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Hustlers (R) (Recliners) 11:15 1:55 4:35 7:15 9:45

IT Chapter Two (ACX) (Recliners) (R) 11:30 3:15 7:00 10:30

Angel Has Fallen (R) 10:50 1:40 4:30 7:15 10:00

Overcomer (PG) 10:45 1:25 4:10 6:50 9:35

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) 11:20 1:40 4:20 6:45 9:15

Good Boys (R) 10:55 2:15 4:45 7:20 9:40

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 11:10 1:05 4:05 7:05 10:05

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 7:00

Angel Has Fallen (R) 7:00 9:45

Overcomer (PG) 7:00 9:45

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30

Overcomer (PG) 7:00 9:45

Angel Has Fallen (R) 7:00 9:45

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30

Angel Has Fallen (R) 7:00 9:55

Overcomer (PG) 7:00 9:45

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Hustlers (R) 1:00 4:15 7:00 9:30

IT Chapter Two (R) 1:00 2:30 4:30 6:45 8:00

Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:40

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) 1:25 4:25 7:10 9:35

The Lion King (PG) 1:20 4:10 6:50 9:30

Overcomer (PG) 1:10 4:00 6:40 9:25

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 6:30 8:00

Angel Has Fallen (R) 6:50 9:30

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) 7:00 9:30

Overcomer (PG) 6:40 9:15

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Angel Has Fallen (R) 7:00 9:45

IT Chapter Two (R) 7:00

Overcomer (PG) 7:00 9:45

