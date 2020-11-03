 Skip to main content
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

Spell 4:50 7:15 9:45

Come Play 4:50 6:10 7:20 8:30 9:25

The Empty Man 4:00 6:35 9:05

After We Collide 4:35 6:15 7:05 8:45 9:30

2 Hearts 6:35

Love and Monsters 4:15 7:05 9:35

Honest Thief 4:35 7:15 9:35

The War with Grandpa 4:25 7:00 9:25

Tenet 4:15 7:45

The Addams Family 4:00

Monsters, Inc. 4:10

Halloween 9:35 

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd

712-276-3062

Let Him Go 6:00 7:45

Toy Story 7:00

www.amctheatres.com

Near By Theaters

Royal Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

See website for showtimes

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Come Play 7:30

The Empty Man 7:00

The War with Grandpa 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Main Street 7

866 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 8th St SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

The Empty Man 7:15

The War with Grandpa 7:20

Come Play 7:25

After We Collide 7:30

Spell 7:35

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 9th St, Sheldon,Iowa

712-342-2344

The War with Grandpa 7:10

The Empty Man 7:20

Come Play 7:30

krullcinemas.com/

