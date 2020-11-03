Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
Spell 4:50 7:15 9:45
Come Play 4:50 6:10 7:20 8:30 9:25
The Empty Man 4:00 6:35 9:05
After We Collide 4:35 6:15 7:05 8:45 9:30
2 Hearts 6:35
Love and Monsters 4:15 7:05 9:35
Honest Thief 4:35 7:15 9:35
The War with Grandpa 4:25 7:00 9:25
Tenet 4:15 7:45
The Addams Family 4:00
Monsters, Inc. 4:10
Halloween 9:35
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd
712-276-3062
Let Him Go 6:00 7:45
Toy Story 7:00
Near By Theaters
Royal Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Come Play 7:30
The Empty Man 7:00
The War with Grandpa 7:15
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 8th St SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
The Empty Man 7:15
The War with Grandpa 7:20
Come Play 7:25
After We Collide 7:30
Spell 7:35
Main St. 3
401 9th St, Sheldon,Iowa
712-342-2344
The War with Grandpa 7:10
The Empty Man 7:20
Come Play 7:30
