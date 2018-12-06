Try 1 month for 99¢

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Check website for showtimes

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Front Runner (R) 11:00 1:35 4:10 6:45 9:20

Possession of Hannah Grace (R) 11:00 1:10 3:20 5:30 7:45 10:00

Creed 2 (PG-13) 11:25 1:15 2:20 4:05 5:15 7:05 8:30 9:55

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 11:15 12:15 1:50 2:50 4:25 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:35

Robin Hood (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50

Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 11:00 1:00 2:10 3:55 5:10 6:50 8:10 9:45

Instant Family (PG-13) 11:05 1:45 4:30 7:15 9:55

Widows (R) 1:30 4:20 7:10 10:00

The Grinch (PG) 11:45 12:45 2:00 3:00 4:15 5:15 6:30 7:30 8:45 9:40

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:50

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:40

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Possession of Hannah Grace (R) 1:35 4:35 7:30 9:35

Creed 2 (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:50

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:45

Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Instant Family (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:45

The Grinch (PG) 1:10 4:10 6:45 9:20

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:05 4:00 6:50 9:40

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Possession of Hannah Grace (R) 7:30 9:40

Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:10 9:55

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45

Instant Family (PG-13) 7:00 9:35

The Grinch (PG) 7:05 9:20

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45

