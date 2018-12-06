LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Check website for showtimes
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Front Runner (R) 11:00 1:35 4:10 6:45 9:20
Possession of Hannah Grace (R) 11:00 1:10 3:20 5:30 7:45 10:00
Creed 2 (PG-13) 11:25 1:15 2:20 4:05 5:15 7:05 8:30 9:55
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 11:15 12:15 1:50 2:50 4:25 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:35
Robin Hood (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50
Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 11:00 1:00 2:10 3:55 5:10 6:50 8:10 9:45
Instant Family (PG-13) 11:05 1:45 4:30 7:15 9:55
Widows (R) 1:30 4:20 7:10 10:00
The Grinch (PG) 11:45 12:45 2:00 3:00 4:15 5:15 6:30 7:30 8:45 9:40
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:50
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:40
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
The Possession of Hannah Grace (R) 1:35 4:35 7:30 9:35
Creed 2 (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:50
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:45
Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
Instant Family (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:45
The Grinch (PG) 1:10 4:10 6:45 9:20
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:05 4:00 6:50 9:40
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
The Possession of Hannah Grace (R) 7:30 9:40
Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:10 9:55
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45
Instant Family (PG-13) 7:00 9:35
The Grinch (PG) 7:05 9:20
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Creed 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 7:20 9:45