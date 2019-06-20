LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Men In Black International (PG-13) 12:30 3:50 6:55 9:50
The Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) 1:00 5:30 10:05
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:45 3:15 7:45
Shaft (R) 1:30
Aladdin (PG) 11:30 2:45 6:00 9:00
Rocketman (R) 11:10 3:00 6:20 9:15
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 11:15 10:15
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 10:30 4:10 7:10 10:10
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 12:15 3:30 6:30 9:40
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 2:00 6:10
Toy Story 4 3D (PG) 10:30 1:15 2:15 4:00 5:15 6:45 9:30
Toy Story 4 (PG) 11:00 11:45 1:45 4:30 7:15 8:00 10:10
Child's Play (R) 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00
Anna (R) 12:45 3:45 7:00 9:45
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Anna (R) 10:45 1:35 4:25 7:15 9:55
Child's Play (R) 11:00 1:10 3:20 5:35 7:45 9:55
Toy Story 4 (PG) 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00
Toy Story 4 (ACX) (PG) 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30
Toy Story 4 (Recliners) (PG) 10:30 11:00 12:00 1:00 1:30 2:30 3:30 4:00 5:00 6:00 6:30 7:30 8:30 9:00 10:00
Late Night (R) 1:30 6:35
Men In Black: International (PG-13) 10:40 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:50
Shaft (R) 1:30 10:00
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 10:50 4:00 9:00
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:35 1:00 3:05 5:15 7:25 9:35
Godzilla (PG-13) 10:35 4:05 7:05
Rocketman (R) 10:40 1:25 4:10 6:55 9:40
Aladdin (PG) 10:20 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 10:00
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40
Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40
Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40
Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:00 1:45 3:30 4:00 4:45 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:50 9:25
Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50
Aladdin (PG) 1:15 4:15 6:50 9:30
Shaft (R) 1:00 9:50
Child's Play (R) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:50
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:25
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA
712-368 - 6226
See website for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:00 3:30 4:15 6:30 7:15 9:45
Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:10 9:50
Shaft (R) 1:00 9:15
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:35
Child's Play (R) 1:20 4:20 7:25 9:55
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Toy Story 4 (PG) 7:15 9:40
Men In Black: International (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 7:30 9:35
See website for showtimes.