LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Men In Black International (PG-13) 12:30 3:50 6:55 9:50

The Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) 1:00 5:30 10:05

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:45 3:15 7:45

Shaft (R) 1:30

Aladdin (PG) 11:30 2:45 6:00 9:00

Rocketman (R) 11:10 3:00 6:20 9:15

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 11:15 10:15

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 10:30 4:10 7:10 10:10

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 12:15 3:30 6:30 9:40

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 2:00 6:10

Toy Story 4 3D (PG) 10:30 1:15 2:15 4:00 5:15 6:45 9:30

Toy Story 4 (PG) 11:00 11:45 1:45 4:30 7:15 8:00 10:10

Child's Play (R) 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00

Anna (R) 12:45 3:45 7:00 9:45

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Anna (R) 10:45 1:35 4:25 7:15 9:55

Child's Play (R) 11:00 1:10 3:20 5:35 7:45 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00

Toy Story 4 (ACX) (PG) 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30

Toy Story 4 (Recliners) (PG) 10:30 11:00 12:00 1:00 1:30 2:30 3:30 4:00 5:00 6:00 6:30 7:30 8:30 9:00 10:00

Late Night (R) 1:30 6:35

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 10:40 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:50

Shaft (R) 1:30 10:00

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 10:50 4:00 9:00

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:35 1:00 3:05 5:15 7:25 9:35

Godzilla (PG-13) 10:35 4:05 7:05

Rocketman (R) 10:40 1:25 4:10 6:55 9:40

Aladdin (PG) 10:20 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 10:00

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:00 1:45 3:30 4:00 4:45 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:50 9:25

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50

Aladdin (PG) 1:15 4:15 6:50 9:30

Shaft (R) 1:00 9:50

Child's Play (R) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:50

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:25

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:00 3:30 4:15 6:30 7:15 9:45

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:10 9:50

Shaft (R) 1:00 9:15

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:35

Child's Play (R) 1:20 4:20 7:25 9:55

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Toy Story 4 (PG) 7:15 9:40

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 7:30 9:35

See website for showtimes.

