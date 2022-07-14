Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Thor: Love and Thunder 3:00 4:00 4:30 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 9:55 10:15
Minions: The Rise of Gru 1:00 1:30 4:00 4:30 6:00 7:30 8:15 8:45 9:55
Top Gun: Maverick 1:15 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 7:00 7:20 7:40 9:25
Elvis 1:30 3:40 6:00 7:30 9:30
The Black Phone 1:45 4:35 7:15 9:50
Lightyear 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:15
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
People are also reading…
712-276-3062
Minions: The Rise of Gru 10:30 1:15 4:10 6:40 9:30
Thor: Love and Thunder 10:30 11:15 12:00 1:45 2:15 3:00 5:00 5:15 6:00 8:15 9:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Thor: Love and Thunder 7:00
Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:15
Elvis 6:45
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Thor: Love and Thunder 7:00
Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:15
Elvis 6:45
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Thor: Love and Thunder 7:00
Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:15
Elvis 6:45
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Top Gun: Maverick 7:15
Elvis 7:15
The Black Phone 7:20
Lightyear 7:25
Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Thor: Love and Thunder 4:00 6:50 9:00