LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) 11:55 3:20 7:05 10:30

Charlie's Angels (PG-13) 3:00 5:45 8:30

Midway (PG-13) 11:50 2:50 6:00 9:00

Playing With Fire (PG) 12:10 2:30 5:00 7:30 9:50

Last Christmas (PG-13) 12:45 3:30 6:10 8:45

Joker (R) 4:00 7:10 10:05

The Good Liar (R) 1:00 3:45 6:20 9:10

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 12:45

The Addams Family (PG) 11:35 1:50

Frozen 2 (PG) (3D) 12:00 5:15 10:20

Frozen 2 (PG) 11:30 11:45 2:00 2:15 2:45 4:35 4:45 7:00 7:15 7:45 9:40 9:45

21 Bridges (R) 12:05 2:35 5:10 7:50 10:10

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 12:35 3:10 6:30 9:05

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

21 Bridges (R) 11:00 2:15 4:45 7:10

21 Bridges (R) (Recliners) 9:40

Frozen 2 (PG) (Recliners) 10:30 11:30 1:00 2:00 3:30 4:30 6:00 7:00 8:30

Frozen 2 (PG) (ACX) 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 9:55

Frozen 2 (PG) 9:30

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) (Recliners) 10:45 1:30 4:00

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 6:45 9:15

Good Liar (R) 10:50 1:25 4:10 7:00 9:35

Charlie's Angels (PG-13) 11:05 1:55 4:35 7:15 9:55

Midway (PG-13) 11:10 12:45 3:45 6:40 9:40

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) 10:30 11:45 1:00 3:15 4:15 7:30

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) (Recliners) 6:30 9:45

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:50 7:20 9:50

Playing With Fire (PG) 10:30 1:25 4:15 6:35 9:00

Last Christmas (PG-13) 10:35 1:50 4:35 7:05 9:30

Harriet (PG-13) 10:35 1:20 4:05

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 7:30 9:55

Times are subject to change.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Frozen 2 (PG) 7:00 9:30



Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Frozen 2 (PG) 7:00 9:30



Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Midway (PG-13) 6:45 9:40

Frozen 2 (PG) 7:00 9:30

Charlie's Angels (PG-13) 7:15 9:45



Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com



Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org



Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com



