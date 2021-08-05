 Skip to main content
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

The Suicide Squad 1:00 1:30 2:00 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:00 9:30 10:00

Jungle Cruise 1:05 2:00 4:00 4:55 6:55 7:50 9:50

Black Widow 1:00 4:00 6:55 9:50

Stillwater 1:00 3:50 6:40 9:30

Old 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:45

Space Jam: A New Legacy 1:20 4:10 6:55 9:55

The Boss Baby: Family Business 1:40 4:15

The Forever Purge 1:15 4:05 7:15 9:45

F9: The Fast Saga 6:45 9:50

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Jungle Cruise 3:30 5:00 7:00 8:15 10:00

Black Widow 3:45 7:00 10:10

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 7:40 

F9: The Fast Saga 4:15 10:00

The Green Knight 4:15 7:15 10:10

Old 4:00 6:45 10:20

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 4:00 7:30 9:30

Space Jam: A New Legacy 4:30 7:30 10:15

Stillwell 3:30 6:30 9:45

The Suicide Squad 4:00 5:30 6:45 7:15 8:45 9:50 10:20

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

The Suicide Squad 7:00 9:55

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

The Suicide Squad 7:00 9:55

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

The Suicide Squad 7:00 9:55

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Jungle Cruise 6:30 9:20

The Suicide Squad 6:30 9:25

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 6:40 9:25

The Green Knight 6:35 9:25

Old 6:40 9:15

Black Widow 3:45 7:00 10:10

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 6:45 9:15

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Jungle Cruise 7:00

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 7:15

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 7:30

krullcinemas.com

