LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Gemini Man (PG-13) 2:15 4:45 7:30 10:05

The Addams Family (PG) (3D) 5:00 10:15

The Addams Family (PG) 2:30 7:45

Jexi (R) 3:30 7:00

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Addams Family (PG) 10:35 7:05 9:30

The Addams Family (PG) (Recliners) 11:20 1:35 4:30

Judy (PG-13) 10:40 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:35

Jexi (R) 11:00 1:50 4:45 7:45 9:55

Gemini Man (PG-13) (Recliners) 2:30 7:00 8:15 9:55

Gemini Man (PG-13) (ACX) (Recliners) 10:30 1:30 4:30

Gemini Man (PG-13) (3D) (Recliners) 11:30 5:30

Joker (R) 11:15 2:15 5:00

Joker (R) (ACX) (Recliners) 7:15 10:00

Joker (R) (Recliners) 10:35 1:30 4:15 8:00

Abominable (PG) 11:20 1:45 4:20 6:50 9:25

Rambo: Last Blood (R) 10:50 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45 9:55

Ad Astra (PG-13) 10:45 1:35 4:20 7:15 10:00

Hustlers (R) 11:10 1:45 4:35 7:05 9:40

Downton Abbey (PG) 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50

IT: Chapter 2 (R) 1:00 4:30 8:00

Good Boys (R) 11:10 1:55 4:45 7:35 9:50

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Joker (R) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50

IT Chapter Two (R) 1:00 4:30 8:00

Rambo: Last Blood (R) 1:45 4:45 7:30 9:55

Abominable (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:35

Gemini Man (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

The Addams Family (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:10 9:35

Downton Abbey (PG) 1:10 4:10 6:50 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

Joker (R) 7:00 9:55

Overcomer (PG) 6:50 9:35

Abominable (PG) 7:15 9:30

Gemini Man (PG-13) 7:10 9:55

The Addams Family (PG) 7:20 9:35

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments