Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
Wonder Woman 1984 1:00 1:30 2:30 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00
Monster Hunter 7:10
News of the World 1:15 2:15 3:15 4:15 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00
Promising Young Woman 2:00 4:35 7:10
Pinocchio 1:05 4:00 6:50
The Croods: A New Age 1:55 2:15 4:15 4:45
Fatale 6:45
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd
712-276-3062
The Croods: A New Age 12:45 3:35 6:00
Fatale 2:00 5:00 7:45
Monster Hunter 1:45 4:30 7:15
News of the World 12:15 4:45 7:45
Pinocchio 12:15 3:15 6:45
Promising Young Woman 1:30 4:15 7:15
Wonder Woman 1984 12:15 1:15 2:15 3:15 3:45 6:00 6:45 7:20
Near By Theaters
Royal Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Monster Hunter 7:00
Wonder Woman 1984 6:30
News of the World 6:45
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Monster Hunter 7:00
Wonder Woman 1984 6:30
News of the World 6:45
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 8th St SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
The Croods: A New Age 3:15 6:30 9:10
Wonder Woman 1984 3:00 6:15 9:30
Monster Hunter 3:20 6:35 9:15
News of the World 3:25 6:45 9:25
Main St. 3
401 9th St, Sheldon, Iowa
712-342-2344
Wonder Woman 1984 3:00 6:30 9:35
News of the World 3:25 6:45 9:15
Monster Hunter 3:20 7:15 9:30