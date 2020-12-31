 Skip to main content
Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

Wonder Woman 1984 1:00 1:30 2:30 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00

Monster Hunter 7:10

News of the World 1:15 2:15 3:15 4:15 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 

Promising Young Woman 2:00 4:35 7:10

Pinocchio 1:05 4:00 6:50

The Croods: A New Age 1:55 2:15 4:15 4:45

Fatale 6:45

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd

712-276-3062

The Croods: A New Age 12:45 3:35 6:00

Fatale 2:00 5:00 7:45 

Monster Hunter 1:45 4:30 7:15

News of the World 12:15 4:45 7:45

Pinocchio 12:15 3:15 6:45

Promising Young Woman 1:30 4:15 7:15

Wonder Woman 1984 12:15 1:15 2:15 3:15 3:45 6:00 6:45 7:20

www.amctheatres.com

Near By Theaters

Royal Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Monster Hunter 7:00

Wonder Woman 1984 6:30

News of the World 6:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Monster Hunter 7:00

Wonder Woman 1984 6:30

News of the World 6:45

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Main Street 7

866 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 8th St SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

The Croods: A New Age 3:15 6:30 9:10

Wonder Woman 1984 3:00 6:15 9:30

Monster Hunter 3:20 6:35 9:15

News of the World 3:25 6:45 9:25

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 9th St, Sheldon, Iowa

712-342-2344

Wonder Woman 1984 3:00 6:30 9:35

News of the World 3:25 6:45 9:15

Monster Hunter 3:20 7:15 9:30

krullcinemas.com

0
0
0
0
0

