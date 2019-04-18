{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Curse of La Llorna (R) (Luxury Recliners) 6:45 7:30 9:00 10:00

Curse of La Llorna (R) 11:40 2:00 4:40

Penguins (G) (ACX) (Luxury Recliners) 11:00 1:00 3:00 5:00

Penguins (G) 7:45 9:45

Breakthrough (PG) (Luxury Recliners) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40

The Mustang (R) 11:40 2:10 7:20 9:40

Missing Link (PG) 11:05 1:25 3:45 6:05

Little (PG-13) (Luxury Recliners) 10:55 1:35 4:10

Little (PG-13) 7:20 9:50

Hellboy (R) 10:50 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:55

After (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:15 9:45

Shazam! (PG-13) (ACX) (Luxury Recliners) 7:00 9:55

Shazam! (PG-13) 10:55 1:55 4:50 8:30

Pet Sematary (R) 11:30 4:45 7:25 9:50

Unplanned (R) 11:20 2:00 4:40

Dumbo (PG) 11:05 1:40 4:15 6:50 9:25

Us (R) 11:10 1:45 4:25 7:05 9:45

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 10:50 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

Green Book (PG-13) 1:55 4:30

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Unplanned (R) 7:00 9:45

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:30 9:50

Missing Link (PG) 7:15 9:30

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:30 9:40

Missing Link (PG) 7:15 9:35

Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:30 9:45

Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

Missing Link (PG) 7:15 9:30

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Breakthrough (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50

After (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 9:45

Hellboy (R) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:55

Missing Link (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10

Pet Sematary (R) 7:20 9:45

Shazam! (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45

Dumbo (PG) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:35

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:20 9:55

Breakthrough (PG) 7:05 9:35

Missing Link (PG) 7:10 9:40

Hellboy (R) 7:15 9:50

Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Curse of La Llorna (R) 7:30 9:40

Missing Link (PG) 7:15 9:25

Unplanned (R) 7:00 9:30

See website for showtimes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments