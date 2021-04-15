Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
Voyagers 4:15 7:15 9:55
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles 4:10
French Exit 7:05 9:50
Nobody 4:45 7:20 9:50
The Unholy 4:35 7:20 9:15
Raya and The Last Dragon 4:05 6:50 9:40
Tom and Jerry 4:00 6:35 9:20
Godzilla vs. Kong 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:00 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:00 9:45
New Providence 4:25 6:45 9:05
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Godzilla vs. Kong 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30
Nobody 7:15
Raya and The Last Dragon 6:00
Tom & Jerry 6:45
The Unholy 7:15
Voyagers 6:30
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Girl Who Believes in Miracle 7:00 9:35
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:15 9:55
Raya and The Last Dragon 6:45 9:45
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
The Girl Who Believes in Miracle 7:15 9:45
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00 9:45
Raya and The Last Dragon 6:45 9:45
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
The Unholy 6:40 9:15
The Voyager 6:30 9:05
Godzilla vs. Kong 6:30 9:10
Raya and The Last Dragon 6:25 9:45
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles 6:35 9:20
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles 7:15
Voyagers 7:30