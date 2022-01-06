 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

West Side Story 11:45 2:45 6:15

Nightmare Alley 11:40 3:10 6:30

Spider-Man: No Way Home 11:00 11:30 11:45 12:00 12:15 12:30 1:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 3:00 3:15 3:30 3:45 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00 6:30 6:45 7:00 7:15 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 9:45 10:15 10:30

American Underdog 4:30 7:00

A Journey for Jordan 2:00 6:15

Sing 2 11:00 11:30 1:35 2:20 4:15 5:00 7:00

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 11:00

The King's Men 12:40 3:40 6:50

The Matrix Resurrections 11:45 3:15 6:35

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

American Underdog 4:00 7:05

Spider-Man: No Way Home 11:00 2:30 6:30

A Journey for Jordan 2:00 6:15

Sing 2 11:00 11:30 1:35 2:20

The King's Men 11:30 2:40 6:00

The Matrix Resurrections 11:15 2:45 6:15

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Spider-Man: No Way Home 1:00 1:30

Sing 2 1:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Spider-Man: No Way Home 1:00 1:30

Sing 2 1:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Spider-Man: No Way Home 1:00 1:30

Sing 2 1:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Spider-Man: No Way Home 1:00 2:00 4:15 5:30 7:30

The Matrix Resurrections 1:00 4:25 7:30

The King's Men 1:05 4:05 7:15

Sing 2 11:00 4:00 7:15

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Spider-Man: No Way Home 1:00 4:05 7:00

Sing 2 1:15 4:15 7:45

Encanto 1:30 4:30 7:30

krullcinemas.com

