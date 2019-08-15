{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 12:55 4:05 7:10 10:15

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) (3D) 4:00 10:00

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 12:45 6:30

The Lion King (PG) 1:00 3:30 7:00 9:15

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 12:50 3:20 6:00 9:05

The Kitchen (R) 7:45 10:15

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 2:00 4:45 7:40 10:15

Brian Banks (PG-13) 12:35

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 1:30 4:15 6:50 9:30

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 3:00 6:20 9:35

Toy Story 4 (G) 2:30 5:15

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) 12:30 2:45 5:00 7:30 10:05

Where'd You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) 1:15 3:45 6:45 9:20

Good Boys (R) 2:15 4:30 7:15 9:45

Blinded By the Light (PG-13) 12:30 3:15 6:15 9:00

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (Recliners) (PG-13) 11:20 1:55 4:50 7:35 9:50

Good Boys (ACX) (Recliners) (R) 11:30 1:45 4:00 6:15 8:30 10:45

Where'd You Go Bernadette (PG-13) 10:35 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:50

Blinded By the Light (PG-13) 10:50 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:50

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Recliners) (PG) 10:45 1:30 4:35 7:15 9:45

The Kitchen (R) 11:30 2:00 4:35 7:20 9:45

The Art of Racing in the Rain (Recliners) (PG) 10:40 1:35 4:20 6:50 9:30

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:05 9:35

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Recliners) (PG-13) 11:35 2:15 4:50 7:30 10:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 11:45 3:30 6:30 9:30

The Lion King (PG) 10:15 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:55

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:00 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:15 6:45 9:15

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Good Boys (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:15

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:30

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Good Boys (R) 7:30 9:45

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 7:00 9:20

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 7:00 9:40

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Good Boys (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:15

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:30

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

47 Meters Down (PG-13) 1:40 4:40 7:40 9:50

Good Boys (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:45

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:30

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:35

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Good Boys (R) 7:30 9:45

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 7:15 9:40

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 7:00 9:30

See website for showtimes.

