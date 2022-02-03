Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Redeeming Love 4:00 7:00
The King's Daughter 4:20 6:45
Scream 4:30 6:30 7:20
The 355 4:00
American Underdog 4:05 6:50
Sing 2 4:15 4:45 7:00 7:30
The King's Men 4:05 7:05
The Matrix Resurrections 7:45
West Side Story 4:45
Encanto 4:55
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 4:10 7:10
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:35
Space Jam: A New Legacy 3:50
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Jackass Forever 3:30 6:15
Moonfall 3:15 6:20 9:30
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Moonfall 7:00
Jackass Forever 7:30
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Moonfall 7:00
Jackass Forever 7:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Moonfall 4:00 7:00
Jackass Forever 4:30 7:30
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:15
Scream 7:25
American Underdog 7:25
The King's Daughter 7:30
Sing 2 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
West Side Story 7:15
Sing 2 7:00
Scream 7:30