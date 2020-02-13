You are the owner of this article.
LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Fantasy Island (PG-13) 7:15 10:15

Birds of Prey (R) 1:30 4:15 7:15 10:00

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Downhill (R) 7:30 9:45

Downhill (R) 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:10

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00 8:30

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 11:30 2:00 4:40 7:00 9:30

The Photograph (PG-13) 11:20 1:55 4:35 7:10 9:40

Fantasy Island (PG-13) 7:20 9:55

Fantasy Island (PG-13) 11:35 2:15 4:45

Last Full Measure (R) 10:45 1:25 4:05 

Birds of Prey (R) 11:15 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:45

Birds of Prey (R) 6:15 8:45

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) 4:40 9:55

The Gentleman (R) 10:30 1:05 3:40 7:00 9:40

Dolittle (PG) 10:40 1:45 4:25 6:50 9:15

Bad Boys for Life (R) 11:00 1:45 4:25 7:15 10:00

1917 (R) 10:45 1:25 4:10 6:50 9:35

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 11:50 3:15 6:35 9:40

Jumamji: The Next Level (PG) 10:50 1:35 7:10

Parasite (R) 10:50 1:05 4:00 9:00 9:55

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa 

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 7:00 9:30

Birds of Prey (R) 7:15 9:45 

Dolittle (PG) 6:45 9:15

Pioneer 3

110 S. 11th St.

Nebraska City, Nebraska

402-873-6487

www.mainstreetheatres.com

Just Mercy (PG-13) 6:45 9:40

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 7:00 9:30

Birds of Prey (R) 7:15 9:45 

Legacy 3

712 W. Sheridan

Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Just Mercy (PG-13) 6:45 9:40

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 7:00 9:30

Birds of Prey (R) 7:15 9:45 

Cinema 4

251 N. Main Ave., 106

Sioux Center, Iowa 

712-722-4665

www.fridleytheatres.com

1917 (R) 1:20 4:00 7:00 9:40 

The Gentlemen (R) 1:10 3:55 6:40 9:10

Dolittle (PG) 1:30 4:10 7:10 9:30

Bird of Prey (R) 1:00 3:40 6:30 9:00

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 1:30 4:20 6:50 9:10

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St. Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St. Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

