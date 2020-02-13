LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Fantasy Island (PG-13) 7:15 10:15
Birds of Prey (R) 1:30 4:15 7:15 10:00
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Downhill (R) 7:30 9:45
Downhill (R) 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:10
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00 8:30
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 11:30 2:00 4:40 7:00 9:30
The Photograph (PG-13) 11:20 1:55 4:35 7:10 9:40
Fantasy Island (PG-13) 7:20 9:55
Fantasy Island (PG-13) 11:35 2:15 4:45
Last Full Measure (R) 10:45 1:25 4:05
Birds of Prey (R) 11:15 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:45
Birds of Prey (R) 6:15 8:45
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) 4:40 9:55
The Gentleman (R) 10:30 1:05 3:40 7:00 9:40
Dolittle (PG) 10:40 1:45 4:25 6:50 9:15
Bad Boys for Life (R) 11:00 1:45 4:25 7:15 10:00
1917 (R) 10:45 1:25 4:10 6:50 9:35
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 11:50 3:15 6:35 9:40
Jumamji: The Next Level (PG) 10:50 1:35 7:10
Parasite (R) 10:50 1:05 4:00 9:00 9:55
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 7:00 9:30
Birds of Prey (R) 7:15 9:45
You have free articles remaining.
Dolittle (PG) 6:45 9:15
Pioneer 3
110 S. 11th St.
Nebraska City, Nebraska
402-873-6487
Just Mercy (PG-13) 6:45 9:40
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 7:00 9:30
Birds of Prey (R) 7:15 9:45
Legacy 3
712 W. Sheridan
Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Just Mercy (PG-13) 6:45 9:40
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 7:00 9:30
Birds of Prey (R) 7:15 9:45
Cinema 4
251 N. Main Ave., 106
Sioux Center, Iowa
712-722-4665
1917 (R) 1:20 4:00 7:00 9:40
The Gentlemen (R) 1:10 3:55 6:40 9:10
Dolittle (PG) 1:30 4:10 7:10 9:30
Bird of Prey (R) 1:00 3:40 6:30 9:00
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 1:30 4:20 6:50 9:10
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St. Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St. Vermillion, S.D.
605-624-3331