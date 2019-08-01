{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 11:45 3:00 6:00 9:15

Toy Story 4 (PG) 11:00 2:15 5:15 8:15

Crawl (R) 12:45 3:15 6:35 9:00

Stuber (R) 10:35 7:15

Aladdin (PG) 4:15 10:00

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 11:20 2:00 5:00

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 12:00 3:05 6:30

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 11:15 12:15 1:00 2:30 3:45 6:15 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:15

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 9:45

The Lion King (3D) (PG) 2:45 5:30

The Lion King (PG) 10:30 11:30 12:30 1:30 3:30 4:30 6:45 7:30 8:30 9:35 10:30

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 10:30 1:30 4:30

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) (ACX Closed Captioned) 9:55

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:00 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 10:15 11:45 1:50 4:00 6:30 7:30 9:00 9:55

The Lion King (PG) 10:00 11:35 12:45 2:30 3:30 5:10 6:10 7:25 8:05

The Lion King (ACX) (PG) 10:45 1:35 4:20 7:15

The Lion King (Recliners) (PG) 9:55

Crawl (R) 10:30 1:05 4:05 7:00 9:35

Stuber (R) 11:35 2:15 4:45 7:25 9:40

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:05 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55

Yesterday (PG-13) 10:50 1:40 4:20 7:10 9:45

Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:15 6:45 9:15

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 9:55

The Lion King (PG) 1:15 2:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

Yesterday (PG-13) 5:15

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 9:55

Yesterday (PG-13) 5:15

The Lion King (PG) 1:15 2:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 9:55

The Lion King (PG) 1:15 2:15 4:15 7:10 9:45

Yesterday (PG-13) 5:15

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 2:45 4:00 6:15 7:00 8:00 9:15 9:50

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 1:00 4:15 7:30

The Lion King (PG) 1:15 1:45 2:15 4:15 4:30 5:30 7:15 8:15 9:45

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:30 4:15 7:20 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 2:45 4:00 6:15 7:00 9:15 9:55

The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 3:50 6:45 9:35

Yesterday (PG-13) 1:20 4:00 6:30 9:00

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 7:00 9:00 9:55

The Lion King (PG) 7:15 9:50

See website for showtimes.

