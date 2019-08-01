LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 11:45 3:00 6:00 9:15
Toy Story 4 (PG) 11:00 2:15 5:15 8:15
Crawl (R) 12:45 3:15 6:35 9:00
Stuber (R) 10:35 7:15
Aladdin (PG) 4:15 10:00
Annabelle Comes Home (R) 11:20 2:00 5:00
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 12:00 3:05 6:30
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 11:15 12:15 1:00 2:30 3:45 6:15 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:15
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 9:45
The Lion King (3D) (PG) 2:45 5:30
The Lion King (PG) 10:30 11:30 12:30 1:30 3:30 4:30 6:45 7:30 8:30 9:35 10:30
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 10:30 1:30 4:30
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) (ACX Closed Captioned) 9:55
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:00 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 10:15 11:45 1:50 4:00 6:30 7:30 9:00 9:55
The Lion King (PG) 10:00 11:35 12:45 2:30 3:30 5:10 6:10 7:25 8:05
The Lion King (ACX) (PG) 10:45 1:35 4:20 7:15
The Lion King (Recliners) (PG) 9:55
Crawl (R) 10:30 1:05 4:05 7:00 9:35
Stuber (R) 11:35 2:15 4:45 7:25 9:40
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:05 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55
Yesterday (PG-13) 10:50 1:40 4:20 7:10 9:45
Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:15 6:45 9:15
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
The Lion King (PG) 1:15 2:15 4:15 7:15 9:45
Yesterday (PG-13) 5:15
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
Yesterday (PG-13) 5:15
The Lion King (PG) 1:15 2:15 4:15 7:15 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
The Lion King (PG) 1:15 2:15 4:15 7:10 9:45
Yesterday (PG-13) 5:15
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 2:45 4:00 6:15 7:00 8:00 9:15 9:50
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) 1:00 4:15 7:30
The Lion King (PG) 1:15 1:45 2:15 4:15 4:30 5:30 7:15 8:15 9:45
Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:30 4:15 7:20 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA
712-368 - 6226
See website for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 1:00 2:45 4:00 6:15 7:00 9:15 9:55
The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 3:50 6:45 9:35
Yesterday (PG-13) 1:20 4:00 6:30 9:00
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 7:00 9:00 9:55
The Lion King (PG) 7:15 9:50
See website for showtimes.