Showtimes

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Thor: Love and Thunder 3:00 4:00 4:30 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 9:55 10:15

Minions: The Rise of Gru 1:00 1:30 4:00 4:30 6:00 7:30 8:15 8:45 9:55

Top Gun: Maverick 1:15 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 7:00 7:20 7:40 9:25

Elvis 1:30 3:40 6:00 7:30 9:30

The Black Phone 1:45 4:35 7:15 9:50

Lightyear 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:15

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Minions: The Rise of Gru 10:30 1:15 4:10 6:40 9:30

Thor: Love and Thunder 10:30 11:15 12:00 1:45 2:15 3:00 5:00 5:15 6:00 8:15 9:00

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Thor: Love and Thunder 7:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:15 

Elvis 6:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Thor: Love and Thunder 7:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:15 

Elvis 6:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Thor: Love and Thunder 7:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:15 

Elvis 6:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Top Gun: Maverick 7:15

Elvis 7:15

The Black Phone 7:20

Lightyear 7:25

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:30 

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Thor: Love and Thunder 4:00 6:50 9:00

krullcinemas.com

