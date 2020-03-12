You are the owner of this article.
showtimes
showtimes

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Bloodshot (PG-13) 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

The Hunt (R) 3:00 5:30 8:00 10:25

I Still Believe (PG) 1:00

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St.

712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Onward (PG) 1:00 2:30 3:30 5:00 6:00 7:45

Onward (PG) 3:00 5:30 8:15

Onward (PG) 2:00 4:30

Onward (PG) 7:15 9:15

The Way Back (R) 2:40 5:20 8:00

The Way Back (R) 1:45 4:20 7:05 9:40

Impractical Joker (PG-13) 8:30 9:55

Invisible Man (R) 7:10 9:55

Invisible Man (R) 1:45 4:30 9:00

The Lodge (R) 7:25 9:55

Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) 7:35 9:45

The Call of the Wild (PG) 1:50 2:35 4:20 5:15 6:50 7:35 9:30

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)  1:35 2:15 4:10 5:00 6:35 9:00

Birds of Prey (R) 7:30 9:55

Bad Boys for Life (R) 1:50 4:40

1917 (R) 2:05 4:45

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa 

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Onward (PG) 7:00 9:30

Invisible Man (R) 7:10 9:55

I Still Believe (PG) 7:00 9:50

Pioneer 3

110 S. 11th St.

Nebraska City, Nebraska

402-873-6487

www.mainstreetheatres.com

Onward (PG) 7:00 9:30

Invisible Man (R) 7:10 9:55

I Still Believe (PG) 7:00 9:50

Legacy 3

712 W. Sheridan

Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Onward (PG) 7:00 9:30

Invisible Man (R) 7:10 9:55

I Still Believe (PG) 7:00 9:50

Cinema 4

251 N. Main Ave., 106

Sioux Center, Iowa 

712-722-4665

www.fridleytheatres.com

I Still Believe (PG) 4:00 6:50 9:20

Onward (PG) 3:50 6:30 9:00

The Invisible Man (R) 3:40 6:40 9:20 

The Call of the Wild (PG) 4:10 7:10 9:30

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 4:20 7:00 9:15

Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) 4:20 7:00 9:15

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 4:20 7:00 9:00

Fantasy Island (PG) 3:40 6:45 9:15 

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St. Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St. Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

