Singer-songwriter Jill Miller to perform livestream show

Singer-songwriter Jill Miller will perform a live stream Betty Strong Encounter Center show at 2 p.m., Sunday.

The presentation can be accessed at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.

Since making music her full time career, Miller has recorded six albums in Nashville. Her annual Christmas concerts has help different organizations, including Sunrise Retirement Community, for the last 12 years.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center, and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Interpretive Center, is located at 900 Larsen Park Road. For information on additional events and programming, call 712-224-5242.

