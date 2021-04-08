 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Singer to examine past year in song for Encounter Center livestream show
0 comments

Singer to examine past year in song for Encounter Center livestream show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Singer Suzy Turnquist will be taking a musical look at turbulent times with "2020 ... Wow, What a Year," a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream show, at 2 p.m. April 18 at Facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com.

Turnquist has performed at LAMB Arts Regional theatre and the Sioux City Community Theatre over the years. For a complete listing of events at the Betty Strong Encounter or the adjacent Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News