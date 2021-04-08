Singer to examine past year in song for Encounter Center livestream show

Singer Suzy Turnquist will be taking a musical look at turbulent times with "2020 ... Wow, What a Year," a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream show, at 2 p.m. April 18 at Facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com.
Turnquist has performed at LAMB Arts Regional theatre and the Sioux City Community Theatre over the years. For a complete listing of events at the Betty Strong Encounter or the adjacent Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today