On Saturday night, the Yummi Blox food truck lot will be filled with food trucks featuring different types of international cuisine, face-painting, arts and crafts, a bouncy house and, maybe, even a live DJ.

At least that is how Alejandra Amezuca was envisioning the 712 Night Market, which will be a weekly occurrence at the 700 W. Seventh St. food truck lot.

“I know big cities often have these exciting outdoor night markets with plenty of good food, a variety of vendors and family friendly activities,” she explained. “We wanted Sioux City to have its own night market.”

Alejandra and her husband German Amezuca are already veteran food truck entrepreneurs, having started La Palapa, which features sweet, spicy and savory drinks, snacks and snow cones a person would find in an authentic snack bar in Mexico.

“I think this is our seventh season with the food truck,” Alejandra said. “Guess that makes us one of Sioux City’s ‘O.G’ food trucks.”

712 Night Market Alejandra, left, and German Amezuca, owners of the La Palapa food truck, talk during an interview at the Yummi Blox food truck lot in Sioux City.

According to German Amezuca, the couple had originally wanted to open a more traditional storefront eatery.

“It wasn’t financially possible for us at the time,” German remembered. “I suggested a food truck might be a better option. Before I knew it, Ally was online, looking for used food trucks for me and her dad to refurbish.

“Once Ally sets her mind to something, she’s unstoppable,” he said with a laugh. “Ally’s a real go-getter.”

The same was true for the 712 Night Market.

“At home, Ally and I love watching these food documentaries on Netflix, which would show these big, bustling night markets on the streets of Mexico or California or around the world,” German said. “We thought about the idea for a couple of years. Like the food truck, once the ball was rolling, it was impossible to stop.”

“We may have had the night market in the back of our heads for two years but it seemed like it became a reality in two days, thanks to Ally’s hard work and vision,” German added.

712 Night Market Alejandra Amezcua, co-owner of the La Palapa food truck makes a tamarind diablito in her truck at the Yummi Blox food truck lot in Sioux City.

Peggy La, who owns Yummi Blox with her husband John Keosa, nodded her head in agreement.

“The night market is all Alexandra’s idea and it is terrific,” La said. “I just own the lot. The rest is all her vision.”

Indeed, the night market will potentially open La Palapa up to a different audience.

While the Siouxland’s Choice Award-winning food truck is well-known for its Diablito (a refreshingly savory cocktail garnished with spicy tamarind candy and fresh fruit) and tejuino (made with maize, cane sugar, lime and salt), German said there may be an untapped market for La Palapa.

“People like our food truck because our customer base includes Latinos, Asians, Americans, Africans, you name it,” he said. “Who doesn’t want something cold and refreshing in the summertime? But we’d like to see La Palapa to grow some more.”

In fact, Alejandra thinks all of the night market food trucks can benefit form increased exposure.

“This is a one-stop shop when it comes to food,” she said. “You can have Mexican, American, Thai and Korean-infused food all in one setting. How convenient is that?”

German said customers have been intrigued to try foods from other cultures.

“I’ve tried African food and immediately noticed that some of their ingredients are very similar to what we’d use in Mexican food,” he noted. “The same is true with Asian food. The foods may be from different parts of the world but there are also a lot of similarities.”

“It also helps when people see international foods online or on TV,” Alejandra said. “They’ll say, yeah, I saw that on Netflix.”

“You gotta love (TV chef and host) Andrew Zimmern (‘Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations’),” La interjected. “He’s introduced a lot of people to unique foods over the years.”

712 Night Market Alejandra Amezcua, co-owner of the La Palapa food truck, makes a strawberry snow cone in her truck at the Yummi Blox food truck lot in Sioux C…

However, the 712 Night Market will be much more than just food. According to Alejandra, it will be more like a weekly neighborhood festival.

“You can hang out for a while or you can stay for hours,” she said. “There will always be something to see, do and eat.”

Holding it on a Saturday night was an important part of the plan, German said.

“It wouldn’t work on a Friday night because parents might be too tired to go out,” he explained. “Since Sunday is a day off for many people, we think more families will come on a Saturday night.”

“Right now, the night market will be open from 6 to 10 p.m., every Saturday night,” German continued. “If there’s still a good crowd, we’ll stay open even longer.”

Which is something that Alejandra would find very gratifying.

“When we started La Palapa, it was a very small business and, I guess, it still is,” she said. “But if we can help other locally-owned, small businesses grow, Sioux City will become a stronger community.”

And what better way to grow an economy than with a vibrant night market?

“Everybody loves hanging out with friends and family on a warm summer night,” Alejandra said. “At the 712 Night Market, we’ll even do all of the cooking for you.”

