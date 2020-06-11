Sioux City business offers axe throwing

For more of a challenge, customers can try several different ax-throwing games, Mondor said.

"Some of the games are easy, like 21: first person or team to get to 21 wins," Mondor said. "If you go over, you bust, and you have to get back to 13 or zero. Or we have some harder games, like 'Off the Map.' You have to hit the ax in the four corners of the board and not anywhere on the target. So we offer lots of games. We can always go through the games and help out."

Though guests might be nervous at first, Mondor described Axe to Grind as a relaxed place with a lot of positivity. It can be very competitive at times, too.

Mondor said trick shots, closed-eyed throws, and underhanded tosses are not allowed.

"We do a safety briefing first," she said. "Then I always make sure you guys can get it on the board, and then I let you take off on your own. If you guys want me to play with you, I will."

Most of the people who come in are groups of friends and families with teens. Some businesses also bring in their employees for corporate events.

Axe to Grind has plans to start ax-throwing leagues.