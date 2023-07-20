With RAGBRAI just around the corner, Sioux City businesses are finding ways to become involved in the fun.

Jackson Street Brewing is one of many local merchants welcoming riders and support personnel as they prepare for the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. which starts in Sioux City on Sunday, July 23.

The local brewery at 607 Fifth St. will host “Dude, Where’s My Bike?,” a free outdoor craft beer party from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, the day before riders spend the next seven days cycling across the state.

This will be the second time Jackson Street has hosted this event since RAGBRAI started. The first was eight years ago, the last time the ride started in Sioux City. That also marked the day the brewery first opened, when they could offer only five-ounce glasses to riders because they only had 10 gallons of each beer. Today, they generally have 200 to 400 gallons stored in-house.

“So, our eight-year anniversary is the anniversary of the last time RAGBRAI started in Sioux City,” said owner David Winslow. “Eight years ago, we didn’t know what we were doing, so this time we’re like, ‘Let’s make it big. Let’s make it huge because we know a lot more about what we’re doing now.’”

The event will feature 28 craft beers, three of which were created specifically for the event, the most relevant being a pilsner named “First Ride” made in collaboration with Jefferson Beer Supply, Brioux City, Marto Brewing Co. and Wise I Brewing.

“It’s a 5% low alcohol kind of hoppier crisp lager,” Winslow said.

There is also a featured collaboration with the local Sioux City coffee company Stone Bru.

An avid biker himself, Winslow said he has found that cyclists tend to enjoy more flavorful beers, coffee, and being outdoors, so they aptly named the brew “CBB,” Coffee Bikes and Beer.

The third one-off beer for the event is called “Taco Ride,” named after a separate Iowa-based bike ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail from Council Bluff to Mineola every Thursday.

These new brews will be paired with food from Jackson Street’s new kitchen, El Comal. Owners recently converted half of their old brewing area into a small square-foot kitchen, which will serve Mexican food along with burgers, fries and hotdogs. They will be serving both indoors and outside on their newly extended patio.

“So, they will have a griddle out there. They’ll just be doing tacos outside,” Winslow said. “And then inside it will be the full menu. Tacos, burritos, smash burgers, french fries and a couple of other small dishes.”

The event will also have free live music for attendees to enjoy. Three smaller local groups, Sans Dula, Concrete Cannibal and Crystal Lizard will perform original music.

The event is free to the public. Attendees can purchase $35 VIP tickets, which include receive four-craft beer tickets and the choice of either a JSB tie-dye T-shirt or Silipint cup.

“You don’t have to buy tickets,” said Winslow. “Everybody’s welcome. There’s no ticket required to buy to get into the event. It’s free. We want to have a great turnout and have a great time.”

Winslow and the rest of JSB just wants “Dude, Where’s My Bike?” to be a fun and relaxed kick-off to RAGBRAI.

“You know, there are a lot of different options on that day, but I think we always offer a unique vibe that you won’t find elsewhere,” he said. “We’re pretty laid back. We just want to have a good time, a safe time.”

Getting in on the action

Jackson Street Brewing isn’t the only local business getting involved in all the RAGBRAI fun. Crumb., the Sioux City-based bakery, will also offer goods to visitors.

They will be making an appearance at both the Sioux City Farmer’s Market and the RAGBRAI expo event at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, July 22, along with their own pop-up event at the ArtSUX Gallery at 515 Fourth St. The market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Great Southern Bank, after which they will migrate to the ArtSUX building and stay there until 6 p.m.

“Since we were doing the farmer’s market anyways, we thought we’d team up with some of the other markets vendor to continue to have a presence somewhere else downtown during RAGBRAI,” said Crumb. owner Jake Hawkins.

The pop-up will feature Crumb. along with Circlesmith, Sit Pretty Dog Bakery, Urban Desert by Isabelle, Hardline Coffee and artists with studio space at ArtSUX.

For the expo, their selection will be made up of individually wrapped, on-the-go options, while the pop-up will have a similar selection to what they typically offer at the farmer’s market.

“For out-of-towners, we them to see that Sioux City has a strong small business presence,” Hawkins said. “We want to showcase what Sioux City has to offer.”